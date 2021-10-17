Duane George Powers Obituary

Duane George Powers, 75, of Island Pond, Vt., passed away suddenly at his home on Oct. 14, 2021. He was born on March 4, 1946, in Island Pond, Vt. to the late Clifton and Sylvia (Cross) Powers. On March 11, 1967, he married Carlene LaCoss who survives him.
Duane was employed by Ethan Allen Manufacturing for many years where he was a sander. He held memberships with the Knights of Columbus 3rd and 4th degree and St. James Catholic Church in Island Pond. After his retirement, he was a driver for Meals on Wheels and ran the Town Stump Dump. He enjoyed woodworking, working in his workshop, yard work, and was a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers Baseball.
He is survived by his wife Carlene Powers of Island Pond, Vt.; his children: Tina Houde and her husband David, Jennifer Lamoureux and her husband Anthony, and Hope Powers. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Thomas and Liz, Matthew and Katrina, Luke and Sara, Elizabeth, Jacob, John and Macaela, Rebecca, Jacinta, Daniel Houde, Tyler, Kyle and Bradie Lamoureux, Keesha Lavigne and Kyle Humphrey, and Ryan Powers; as well as 6 great-granddaughters. He is also survived by his siblings: Marion Deslandes, Carol and Eugene Dodge and by several nieces, nephews and his dog Sadie.
He was predeceased by two sisters: Nathalene Fortin and Geraldine Dufour and by his brother Clifton Powers.
Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 1199 Railroad Street, Island Pond. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at St. James Catholic Church in Island Pond where a mass of Christian burial will be celebrated.
Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Knights of Columbus 4th degree, in care of Mater Dei Parish, 191 Clermont Circle, Newport, Vermont 05855. Online condolences at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family-owned and operated.
