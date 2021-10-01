Duane I. Pierce Obituary

Duane I. Pierce, 94, passed away on Jan. 20, 2021, in Overland Park, Kansas.
He was born June 20, 1926 in Lyndon, Vt., son of Wayland Pierce and Gertrude Hazel Ducham. He was two years old when his father died, and was raised by his mother and stepfather, Revillo “Bud” A. Weatherbee.
He attended schools in Lyndonville and Lyndon Center, graduating from the Lyndon Institute in June 1944.
He enlisted in the U.S. Navy Air Corps in June 1944 serving in the Pacific during WWII. He was honorably discharged in April 1946 with the rank of ARM/3C. He received the American Campaign Medal, Asiatic Pacific Service Medal and the WWII Victory Medal.
He graduated from the University of Vermont in 1953 teaching Industrial Arts in Morrisville, Vt., Wallingford, Vt., Northfield, Mass. and Burlington, Vt.
He married Marion Miller of Wallingford, Vt. in March 1957.
He moved to Guam in 1967 where he taught and became an administrator at the Vocational-Technical HS.
He moved to Manhattan, Kansas in 1975 where he received a Ph.D. from Kansas State University in 1977.
He moved to Concord, N.H. in 1977 where he served as State Director of Vocational Education until 1983.
He and Marion divorced in 1984 and he then worked in Saudi Arabia for two years before returning to New Hampshire in 1986 serving as the District Practical Arts Curriculum Director in Manchester, N.H.
He married Theresa Crowley Sullivan in August 1987. They resided in Bedford, N.H. before moving to Cape Coral, Fla. in 2012 where she preceded him in death in 2015.
He moved to Overland Park, Kansas in 2016 where he resided until his death.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Theresa; and an older sister, Charlotte Pierce Word.
Survivors include a son, John Pierce of Girard, Kansas; three daughters, Jennifer Pierce of Butte, Mont.; Diane Bennett of Leawood, Kansas; Jessica Bryan of Kansas City, Mo.; son, Edward Pierce of Fremont, N.H.; and younger sister, Ann Bashaw of Ausable Forks, N.Y. Also surviving are step children Thomas Sullivan of Cape Coral, Fla.; Kathleen Maryman of Charlotte, N.C.; Sean Sullivan of Springfield, Vt.; Christopher Sullivan of Ft. Myers, Fla.; Peter Sullivan of Medford, Ore.; and Tim Sullivan of Andover, Mass.; 25 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Internment services will be conducted at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H. on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.