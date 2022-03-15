Dudley Smith Bell Obituary

Dudley Smith Bell of East Burke, Vt., longtime athletic director at Lyndon State College, passed away, in Berlin, Vt., Friday, March 11, 2022 five days shy of his 90th birthday.
Dudley was born March 16, 1932, in Middletown, Conn. to H. Hurlburt and Theodora (Burr) Bell. After serving stateside in the U.S. Navy, Dudley graduated from Springfield College in 1958 with a Bachelor in Physical Education, a Master’s in Physical Education/organization and administration and was captain of the basketball team his senior year. In his freshman year he roomed with his older brother Harry.
Dudley was an active member of the U.S. Professional Tennis Association since 1959 and inducted into the New England Division Hall of Fame. For one year he taught physical education and served as athletic director overseas at the American Community School in Beirut, Lebanon. Dudley taught tennis over 40 summers starting his junior year in college, including 25 years at the Country Club of Pittsfield, Mass., and 13 years at the St. Johnsbury Kiwanis Club.
Lyndon State College recognized Dudley’s nearly 40 years spent as a physical education professor, department chair, coach and athletic director, by naming the tennis courts and museum in his honor in 2006. When he arrived in 1959, Lyndon Teachers College had a two-man physical education faculty where he started out as an instructor and even started the alpine skiing team. In 1962 he became the Director of the Physical Education Department and Athletic Director. His 1964 basketball team was inducted into the New England Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009. He also coached soccer and track and field with his 1966 track and field team being honored by Lyndon State College.
In 1967 Vermont State Colleges added five new programs to teacher education including a B.S. in Physical Education. In the late 1970s Dudley took a sabbatical leave and traveled with his family in a VW van across Europe and the States. In 1986 Dudley introduced the first Tennis Management B.S. in the country with a practicum and internship program. Many of his students went on to prominent tennis careers. Dudley retired in 1996 from full-time faculty and continued teaching a tennis skills class.
Dudley participated in sports year-round. He was a long-time athlete in both the Vermont Senior Games and over 10 National Senior Games competing in 28 events in track and field, racquetball, basketball, softball! He led the Northeast Kingdom Senior Tennis Group, and for 20 years organized a January golf trip to Myrtle Beach. He was a lifelong fan of the Cleveland Indians and was the #1 follower of the UVM men’s basketball team and was even known to travel on the team bus occasionally.
Dudley and his family were named United States Tennis Association ‘Tennis Family of the Year’ by the New England Division in Newport, R.I.
Dudley is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Mary Lou (Butterfield) Bell; daughter Cassie Bell and partner Scott Cota of Barre, Vt., Cassie’s children Benjamin and Claire Isabelle and their dad Bernie; son David Bell and wife Jeannie of Raleigh, N.C. and their children Eric (Rachel) Laureyns, Zach Smith, Emily (Neal Hatley) Bell, and Kristopher Bell; son Peter Bell and partner Sabrina Stidsen of Leominster, Mass., Peter’s son Spencer Bell and Spencer’s mom Lori. He is also survived by his brother Harry H. Bell of Middletown, Ohio; many nieces and nephews.
Dudley was predeceased by his sister Barbara Theodora (Bell) Clark and brother in-law Donald C. Clark Sr.; sister in-law Corine (Robinson) Bell; as well as Mary Lou’s brother James Butterfield and sister Brenda McAlpine.
Visiting hours will be held in Lyndonville at the Guibord-Pearsons Funeral Home, 15 Main St. this Sunday, March 20, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., concluding with a Celebration of Life beginning at 1:30 p.m. Dudley’s niece, Deborah Dudley Clark, will preside. People will be encouraged to share a memory or tell a story.
Public graveside services will be held Sunday June 5 at 11 a.m. at the Woodmont Cemetery located just north of the East Burke village on Route 114.
Contributions in Dudley’s memory could be directed to: NVU Lyndon Scholarship Fund, c/o Sara Lussier, P.O. Box 919, Lyndonville, VT 05851; or to Vermont Senior Games, c/o John Scheer, VSGA Treasurer, 441 Watertower Circle, Suite 200, Colchester, VT 05446.
Memories and condolences to the family may be shared at www.guibordfh.com.
