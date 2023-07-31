Dulcina Abigail Fournier (Dolly) Obituary

Dulcina Abigail Fournier, (Dolly) passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in St. Johnsbury, Vermont on July 29, 2023. She was born on Aug. 15, 1940 to Harold and Aileen Perry of Bradford, Vermont. She attended school in Barre, Lyndonville, and graduated from Hardwick Academy in 1958.
She and the love of her life, Andy Fournier, entered the service together and were later married in Fort Lee, Virginia in February 1959. They remained married for 64 years.
The couple raised their family of six in Glover, Vermont. Dolly held many jobs, including waitressing at the Park and Candlepin Restaurants, and sewing at Hardwick Knitwear and Slalom Skiwear in Newport. She also scooped many ice cream cones at Carmen’s Creamery in Lyndonville, Vermont where she worked for many summers. Dolly also worked at the Union House in Glover.
Dolly’s favorite job was making wreaths with brush cut by Andy. The couple made and sold wreaths for 22 years. They were well known in the Northeast Kingdom and the Burlington area for these beautiful Christmas creations. After retiring, Andy and Dolly spent 3 years working at the Shadow Lake Boat Wash, where they helped to keep Shadow the only milfoil free lake in Vermont.
Dolly was a loving soul, who never stopped caring for her family and friends. She was known and loved by many and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband Andy Fournier of Glover, her daughter Rose Stone of Barton, her son Mike Fournier and wife Corrina of Glover, her son Matt Fournier and wife Debbie of Lyndonville, her daughter Janice Parry and significant other, Mark Rollins of Barton, and her son Jamie Fournier of Orleans. She is also survived by her sisters and brothers, Fanny Houghton, Becky Hall, Candy McLeon, Lewie Perry, Armour Moodie and his wife Rose, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She enjoyed spending time with her 13 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren, (soon to be 15). She was predeceased by her parents, her sister Sally Winchester, her daughter Sally Fontaine and husband Marcel, and her grandson Keith Stone. Special thanks to all those who helped and cared for Dolly in the last years of her life, especially Rebecca Williams-Tenny, Nathalie Hill, Frank and Debbie Daigneault, and the Glover Ambulance Team.
A catholic service will be held on Saturday Aug. 5, 2023 at 11 a.m. at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Orleans, Vermont. There will be a time from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. to reflect on Dolly’s life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Glover Ambulance Service, 48 Country Road, Unit 64, West Glover, VT 05875. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com
