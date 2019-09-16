Duncan Lake Safford - Obituary

Duncan Lake Safford, at the age of 70, passed away on Sept. 10, 2019, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Hospital, after a short but intense battle with cancer. He was courageous and beloved by many.
He was born on Halloween, 1948, to John and Madeleine Safford of Bloomfield, Conn., he was educated there and at Roger Williams College in Bristol, R.I. Duncan moved to and settled in Vermont in the 1970s. He led an adventurous life including many travels across the globe and sailing half the planet. He worked in sales including antiques, imports, real estate and automobiles. For pleasure he was an avid fly fisherman, gourmet cook and connoisseur of fine wines, and enjoyed the outdoors and golfing. He loved people but he especially loved cats.
He leaves behind his wife of 44 years, Donna Jean Safford. He also leaves his brother Stewart Safford, his brothers and sisters-law Jeff Curtin, Chris Curtin, Jacqueline Lucier, Marc and Laura Lacroix, Michael Lacroix, David and Karen Grimaldi, and Robert Lacroix; nieces and nephews including Hannah Curtin, Lise Lucier, Adrienne and Maria Lacroix, Rebecca and Emily Grimaldi, Parker and Dylan Safford and Lee Lacroix.
In addition to his parents, he was pre-deceased by his sister Mary Curtin and his sister-in-law, Nancy Safford, bothers-in-law Joseph Lucier, Richard Lacroix, sister-in-law Lise Volpe, his nephews Max Lacroix and David Lucier.
He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.
The following is an obituary Duncan wrote for himself.
Obituary
Meet Donna Jean
Eagle boy scout
Sailed ½ around the world non stop 135 days
Protested against the Vietnam war…against all wars
Protested racism
Pro women’s rights…pro anybody’s right!
No regrets
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
