Durwood Newland Obituary

Durwood Newland, 87, of Danville, Vermont, passed away June 6, 2023 peacefully at home with his family by his side.
He was born May 9, 1936 to George & Edith (McDowell) Newland in Barton, Vt. He grew up in Sheffield and graduated from the St. Johnsbury Trade School, Class of 1955.
He was a mechanic by trade, but truly enjoyed driving truck. Retiring at 76 didn’t slow him down and you could always find him tinkering on a project, or getting wood ready for next year. He loved getting visits from his grandchildren and always had a smile and a snack for them. He was an avid reader and had a love for western movies, which are things he has passed on to his children.
Durwood is survived by his wife of 59 years, Julia (Baldasaro) Newland of Danville, Vt.; his children, Francis Newland (Stephanie) of Plainfield, Vt., Eric Newland (Andrea Myers) of Cabot, Vt., Melissa Newland (Mike Wetherell) of Danville, Vt.; grandchildren, Sarah, Amanda, Brock, Haley, Michaela and Levi; siblings, Louise Thompson of Sheffield, Vt., Leslie Newland (Kathy) of Sheffield, Vt., Carlene Chester (Lane) of Lyndon, Vt. Many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents and brother George “Nelson” Newland.
The family would like to thank Caledonia Home Health & Hospice for all of their compassion, kindness and care. A special thanks to Erlene and Lisa for always going above and beyond.
There will be no services per his request. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in his name to one of the below organizations close to our hearts:
Caledonian Home Health & Hospice, 165 Sherman Dr., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819 or NEKCAN, PO Box 4415, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819 (online: www.nekcan.org)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.