Durward Arthur Wheeler, age 84, of Darling Hill, Lyndonville, Vt., passed away surrounded by his family at his son’s home in Jericho, Vt., on Jan. 28, 2021.
Durward was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt. on Oct. 24, 1936, son of the late Clayton and Ida (Lang) Wheeler. He lived in Lyndonville all of his life, graduated from Lyndon Institute with the Class of 1954 and on June 26, 1960 married Deanna Blake and raised a family. He worked at Bag Balm and EHV throughout his career and in his spare time he enjoyed golfing with friends, fishing, shooting, snowmobiling and hunting with his son. His time at deer camp keeping an eye on the guys was always a highlight. Walks with Deanna and their Labrador retrievers were a common occurrence and he loved telling stories about his life while hanging out with friends and family at camp in Lowell and later in Eden. He was a lifelong reader and loved a good book. He shared this love with Deanna and they often swapped books. His favorite sports teams were the Red Sox and the Washington football team. He never missed a game whether on TV, radio or computer and passed on his passion for sports to his sons and grandchildren. He liked watching movies; his favorites were westerns, WWII movies or anything to do with war history. Durward liked sightseeing, visiting his son and family in California and vacationing on the coast of Maine. Most summers he and Deanna could be found soaking up the sun in Maine before the fall and long winter set in. He rallied for his last trip this past October, 2020, and went on a deer scouting trip to Maine with his son Matt. Durward said he didn’t sleep on the long drive because he didn’t want to miss anything!
His beloved wife, Deanna, predeceased him on June 29, 2020. Deanna and Durward realized their 60th wedding anniversary the Saturday before Deanna died in June.
He is survived by sons, Michael (Veronica) Wheeler of Corona, Calif. and Mathew (Regina Limoge) Wheeler of Jericho, Vt., two brothers; Doug Wheeler and wife Rose, of Lyndonville and Eugene Wheeler of Florida; five grandchildren; Brandon (Elicia) Ybarra, Justin, Joshua, Colton and Rita Wheeler; and a great-grandson, Brandon Ybarra Jr.
A graveside service will be planned for the spring at the Woodmont Cemetery in East Burke. There will be no Calling Hours at this time. The family will contact his relatives and friends at a later time to notify them of the date of the service.
Thoughts, prayers and well wishes may be shared with the family. You may contact the sons by phone or email. Guibord Funeral Home has their contact information.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.