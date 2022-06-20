Dwayne C. Barnes Obituary

Dwayne C. Barnes, 48 of Waterford, Vt. passed away on the evening of June 8, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by his loved ones who will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest.
Dwayne was born and raised in St. Johnsbury to Raymond Barnes Sr., and Patricia Anne (Richardson) Barnes on Oct. 26, 1973. He spent his life in St. Johnsbury, attending the St. Johnsbury Academy. Directly after high school he worked for Bean’s Homes. Following that, he decided to go work for his family business Ray Barnes Autobody, for about the last 15+ years.
Some of his hobbies and interests were car rebuilds and restorations with his brother and father, jeeping, frequent trips to the casino, dirt biking, and spending time with family.
The most important thing in Dwayne’s eyes was his daughter Breanna Barnes. He enjoyed watching her grow up and succeed in her goals.
Dwayne was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Raymond Barnes, Jr.; and his sister, Nyia Kittredge.
In addition to his daughter, Dwayne was survived by his brother Michael Barnes; his ex-wife Tiffany Barnes, Tiffany’s daughter Peyton Bresette, Tiffany’s fiancé Kevin Bresette; and his sister and brothers-in-law Jennifer Silver and Robert Silver, Dianna Barnes, and Patrick Perkins. Close nieces and nephews include, Brittney Barnes, and her boyfriend Cody Sanders of St. Johnsbury Vt., Tyler Barnes, Alicia Barnes, Kaelynn, Hannah, Alicieah, Alexis, Aydriannah, and Brennan; great-niece and nephews Mason, Cree, and Haven; cousins, Craig and Julie Demers, and Eric and Brooke Demers; and longtime friends, Elmer and Karen Carey, John Radwich, Pete and Lisa Gund, along with his great friend A, and his dog Resses, and many more extended friends and family.
Visitation with the family will be held Sunday, June 26, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Sayles Funeral Home. There will be a short remembrance at 6:45 p.m.
The family has requested memorials donations to help cover the cost of funeral arrangements. These can be sent to Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer St., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819, subject line Dwayne Barnes; or submitted online at www.saylesfh.com.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at saylesfh.com.
