Dwight E. Broome Obituary

Dwight E. Broome, age 62, of Severance Hill Road, St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed at his home in the presence of his beloved family on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 6, 2022 following a battle with cancer.
Dwight, known by friends and family as Ikey, was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on July 5, 1960, son to Gertrude May Colburn and the late Raymond Donald Broome. He was raised in East St. Johnsbury and graduated from St. J Academy in the Class of 1979. Dwight was very mechanically inclined and worked on engines and vehicles in shops all his life including Bill Cook Enterprise of McIndoe Falls and later with Chris Bixby in Woodsville, N.H. In 1995, he built and opened his own business, Broome Power Equipment, serving a loyal customer base there for 25 years until 2020.
He enjoyed being outdoors, whether hunting and fishing, or gardening and growing food for his family. He loved collecting classic and antique vehicles and equipment, and enjoyed restoring old Jeeps (especially military types). Dwight always had a mind for how things worked, and constantly innovated around the home, farm, and shop. He loved creating - one of his favorite inventions is a drivable ice shanty that can do up to 60 mph.
Dwight is survived by his wife of 36 years, Sarah, his mother, Gertrude, both of St. Johnsbury, four children: Amy E. Broome of Emeryville, Calif., Laura M. Gordon and husband, Andrew, of Moretown, Vt., Rachel J. Broome of St. Johnsbury, his son, E. Addison Broome attending college in Ft. Kent, Maine; two brothers: Raymond Broome and wife, Linda, Scott Broome and wife, Tammy; also his brother-in-law: Andy Donaghy and wife, Sandy, his mother-in-law: Lucia Donaghy, all of St. Johnsbury, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Allan Broome.
A graveside service will be held for family and friends at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at the Hillside Cemetery in East Charleston, Vt. There will be no Calling Hours.
A Celebration of Life reception will follow at the St. Johnsbury Moose Lodge from 4-7 p.m.; drop-ins are welcome.
Memorial donations may be made to either the East Charleston Fire Department, PO Box 106 East Charleston VT 05833-0106 or to the St. Johnsbury Moose Lodge, 2388 Portland St, St Johnsbury, VT 05819.
