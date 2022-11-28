Dwight Michael Heywood Obituary

Dwight Heywood, 67 of West Magic, Idaho passed away Nov. 20, 2022, after a brief, courageous battle of cancer.
Dwight Heywood was born June 27. 1955. He attended school in Waterford and St. Johnsbury Academy and graduated from Danville High School.
When he moved to Idaho, he enjoyed working in gold mines and also sheep and cattle ranches.
Dwight was a good friend and neighbor, always caring and willing to help others.
He loved being in the mountains cutting his winter supply of firewood. He was a good carpenter, mechanic, and cook.
In his few years of retirement, he mowed lawns and shoveled snow for his neighbors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and snowmobiling. He was an avid reader and liked doing jigsaw puzzles.
Dwight was predeceased by his parents, Bartlett and MaryAnn Heywood, and his two brothers, John and Stephen.
He is survived by his best friend, Trudy, and their daughter Katy. He is also survived by his brother Gary and wife Sharron Heywood, and two sisters, Karen Peel and husband Dean, Colleen Atwood and husband Jay and nieces, nephews and cousins.
Although Dwight was a gruff old mountain man, living as a hermit, and just wanting to be left alone. He is remembered as a kind, honest, hardworking man and he is missed. May he rest in peace now.
