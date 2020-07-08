Dylan Alexander Lohr - Obituary

Dylan Alexander Lohr
Born on Nov. 13, 1995, Dylan passed away unexpectedly on July 6, 2020. Dylan was a kind-hearted, do anything for anyone kind of person. His love for the Patriots, New York Yankees and animals go beyond words. Dylan was an outstanding athlete and it showed in his performance on the softball field along with being an avid cornhole player. Sitting around the fire amongst his family and friends was one of his favorite pastimes.
Dylan is survived by his father and step-mother Alexander Ross & Bonnie Lohr of Sheffield, Vt., his mother Berlynda Aldrich and her companion Ala of Groveton, N.H., his brother Eric Lawrence, sisters Kristen Lawrence and Alexis Lohr and many nieces and nephews which he adored. He will be dearly missed by his childhood best friend Brian Perry along with Dylan’s cat Spazz.
Please join the family in a Celebration Of Dylan’s Life this Saturday July 11, 1 p.m. @ the Lohr’s house: 29 Clifford Field Road, Sheffield, Vt.
