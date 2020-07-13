Dylan was born on November 13, 1995 in St. Johnsbury, Vt. He passed away suddenly on July 6, 2020 at his residence in Sheffield.
He is survived by his mom Berlynda Aldrich and companion Alan Morrissette; his father Alexander Ross Lohr, Jr. and wife Bonnie; his grandparents, Jonathan (deceased) and Natalie Aldrich; his uncle Alfred Jackson; grandparents Alexander and Linda Lohr and Becky Duer; his brother Eric Lawrence and Karrie of St. Johnsbury; his two sisters Kristin Lawrence and Alexis Lohr; another brother by another mother and longtime friend Brian Perry and Brittany Smith; nieces and nephews from Eric are Kristina Goerhing, Terrence and Landon Lawrence and Carly Jean Lawrence; Kristin’s children Breyona, Jonathan and Anthony Donaghy; Alexis’s children Mckinlee and Mason Iverson; Brian’s son Kingston; uncles, Brent and Kelly Aldrich and cousins Ashley, April, Bethany and Jessie; Brian and cousin Randi-Lynn Aldrich; Barry and cousins Nathanial (Bug) and Jacob; Eddie Chase and children and aunt Wendy Harrod. Many other cousins, uncles and aunts.
He worked at BHS Composites in St. Johnsbury. Previous employers were Subway, McDonalds and Lyndon Recycling. He had many friends who loved him dearly as well, also his loving mom who “loved him to the moon and back.” He was a great man with a loving heart of gold and a gentle soul. He had a smile that would melt your heart and he loved deeply, his struggle is over.
He loved his baseball that he played for many years; he was an all-star and loved the New York Yankees. He was a hard worker, loved to play his PlayStation and loved his Subaru and his many nieces and nephews.
Services will be Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the Sutton Village Cemetery at 1 p.m. He will be placed to rest beside his grandfather (deceased) and his grandmother Aldrich. Please join us at Brian Aldrich’s house at 868 Route 5A in Sutton following the service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.