Earl Benjamin Whitmore Jr. - Obituary

Earl Benjamin Whitmore Jr., age 53, of St. Johnsbury, Vermont, passed away at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative & Hospice Care early in the morning on Saturday, September 5th, 2020 with his wife Jennifer by his side.
Earl was born in Oakland California on September 11th, 1966. He grew up primarily in San Mateo County, California with his parents, Earl B. Whitmore Sr. and Mary O’Connor. Earl moved to Massachusetts with his mother and finished high school at North Hampton H.S. He attended St. Michael’s College where he earned his bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts in 1991. He was married to Jennifer Alexander in 1995. They recently celebrated their 25th anniversary together.
Earl was a well-known member of the snow sports community, being part of the PSIA-E division for professional ski instructors of America for 30 years, as well as a member of the PSIA-E Advanced Children’s Educator Team. He loved art, shooting, cycling, baseball umpiring, and was an avid fan of the Boston Redsox.
Earl is survived by his wife, Jennifer Alexander-Whitmore, and his son, Benjamin Whitmore of St. Johnsbury, Vermont. He is also survived by his stepmother, Beverly Whitmore, and his in-laws: John and Anne Alexander, John and Cheryl Alexander, Steve Alexander and Devon MacLeod, Sarah Janes Alexander, and Eben Alexander, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be sent to 37 Spring Street, St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the PSIA-E “Terry Fund” in Earl’s memory. Checks may be sent to PSIA-AASI: Eastern Division, S Columbia Circle, Albany, NY 12203.
While no formal service will occur at this time, a celebration of life will be held at a later date due to Covid-19.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.