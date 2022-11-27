Earl Joseph Baines Obituary

Earl Joseph Baines, 79, of Littleton, passed away on Nov. 21, 2022, at Littleton Regional Hospital. Born in Littleton in 1943 to John and Madeline (Corey) Baines, he resided in Franconia and Lisbon during his younger years.
Earl was proud of his service as a medic in the United States Army, where he was stationed in Germany in the early 1960s. He returned home to reside in the Littleton and Streeter Pond areas for the rest of his adult life. He worked at Littleton Hospital in shipping and receiving until his retirement. Earl enjoyed fishing, playing cribbage with family, and watching westerns. He was a member of the American Legion. He generously gave to several charities. “Uncle Earl” was beloved by all of his nieces, nephews, and friends.
Earl is survived by his sister Jean Baines Dodge of Allenstown; nephew Richard Smith and wife Sarah Bunkley of Plymouth; nephew Paul Smith of Littleton; niece Kelly (Dodge) O’Brien and her daughter Katelyn Clare of Pembroke; great-nephew Jessy Smith and wife Erin and their daughter Juniper Rose; great-niece Madeline (Smith) Pond and her husband Andrew; and his long-time true friend Kathy Barden of Dalton.
He was predeceased by his parents; sister Ann Breault; sister and brother-in-law Louise and Richard Smith Sr.; brother-in-law Clarence Dodge; niece Lisa (Hammond) Smith; and Iris Louise and Odin Paul, children of Madeline and Andrew.
Calling hours will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 4-6 p.m. at Ross Funeral Home in Littleton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 10 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Church in Littleton followed by a graveside service with Military Honors at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery. There will be a reception immediately after at the American Legion, 2400 St. Johnsbury Road in Littleton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital https://www.stjude.org/donate/srch/donate-in-honor-or-memory-of-someone.html or (800) 608-3023. To offer your condolences to the family please visit www.rossfuneral.com.
