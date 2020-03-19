Earle F. Long - Obituary

Earle Francis Long, 94, passed away at his home in Hauula, Hawaii, on March 10, 2020, with his wife and daughter at his side.
Earle was born December 17, 1925, in Manchester, New Hampshire, to Clara (Lowe) and Francis Long. Raised in Vermont and a graduate of St. Johnsbury Academy, Class of 1944, he proudly served his country in World War II as a B-17 pilot in the Army Air Corps.
After the war he returned to Vermont and enjoyed a career selling farm and construction equipment throughout New England and New York State. Recognizing that there was a market for heavy-duty trailers to carry the equipment he sold, he moved to Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and started a small business to produce his trademark Long-Haul trailer.
Earle and his wife MaryAnne retired to Hawaii in 1988.
True to his New England roots, Earle valued hard work and self-reliance and could be found climbing a ladder or repairing a roof well into his later years. He was a good and gentle man who was happiest when he was helping a friend of neighbor, earning the reputation as the Go-To-Guy if you needed something fixed. He often quipped, “If I can’t fix it isn’t broken,”
When Earle was in his 80’s, he taught himself wood-turning and soon established himself as a crafter of exquisite bowls and urns made from native Hawaiian woods. He delighted in presenting them as gifts to family and friends.
He was man of quick and dry wit which remained intact until his last day on this earth. He epitomized all that was great about being a member of the Greatest Generation and will be greatly missed by all.
He is survived by his wife MaryAnne, daughter Michal Dalton (Edward) of Boston, son Timothy (Cheryl) of Logan, UT, and their families. He was predeceased by his son Eric and granddaughter Erica.
A memorial service will be held in Hawaii and on Cape Cod at a later date.
