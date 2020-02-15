Earlene Wetherbee - Obituary

Earlene Jane Wetherbee, 76, of North Bayley Hazen Road, East Ryegate, Vt., died on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at the Grafton County Nursing Home, North Haverhill, N.H.
Earlene was born on Dec. 13, 1943 in St. Johnsbury, Vt. to Ulric and Della (Frost) Legare. Over the years, she worked as a manager for Legare’s fruit stand, at Perry Oil, McFarland House in Barre, Vt., Ames Department Store in North Haverhill, and as a home healthcare aide for Brookside Nursing Home in Bradford, Vt.
Earlene was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Groton, served as a trustee for the Whitehill Homestead in North Ryegate, and volunteered with Woodsville Ambulance and the Red Cross. She was the office manager for Cathedral Pines Campground in Eustis, Maine. Along with her husband, Bernie, she wintered for 20 years in Zephyrhills, Fla. While in Florida, she enjoyed participating in a creative writing club and being a member of the Red Hat Society.
Earlene is survived by her husband, Bernard O. Wetherbee of East Ryegate to whom she was married on May 27, 1988; four daughters, Debbie Griggs and husband Scott of Orange, Vt., Darlene Daniels and husband Larry of Groton, Vt., Dianne Gove and husband Jim of Evans, Ga., and Gee Gee Moyse and husband Duane of Monroe, N.H.; 16 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; two step-children, Cary Wetherbee of Rumney, N.H. and Stacey Cass of Orford, N.H.; two sisters, Beverly Hatch and husband Cliff of Groton and Myrtie Beck and husband Kendall of Ryegate; as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was predeceased by her father, Ulric Legare on July 20, 1980; her mother, Della L. Legare on Jan. 7, 1992; an infant brother, Merrill Alden Legare; a brother, Merrill Dean Legare on March 29, 2018; a niece, Juli-Ann Beck on Dec. 7, 1981; and a nephew, Todd Hatch on Nov. 11, 1988.
There will be no calling hours.
A memorial service will be on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 11 a.m. in the First Baptist Church of Groton, Vt. with Pastor Dennis Walton, officiating.
In the spring, burial will be in the Groton Village Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center, Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, One Medical Center Drive, Lebanon, NH 03756 or to the Alzheimer Research Forum at http://www.alzforum.org.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
