Eddie Perron Obituary

Eddie Perron, 80, of Glover, Vermont passed away on Nov. 9, 2021 in Newport.
He was born on Feb. 27, 1941 in Glover to Ernest and Maria (Gagnon) Perron. He married Carole (Dutton) Perron who survives him.
He was born on Shadow Lake Farm on Perron Hill in Glover, one of 16 children. After attending Sacred Heart school in Newport he entered the U.S. Army. He saw the building of the Berlin Wall in 1961. He purchased Shadow Lake Farm in the early 70s and spent his life on the land. Dairy cows, raising beef, maple sugaring, logging, and excellent stewardship led to a successful living on his own terms. He continued later in life to create vegetable gardens, orchards of pears, plums and apples and loved sharing his knowledge with his children and grandchildren. In his free time he enjoyed deer hunting with his brothers, telling stories, and French Canadian jigging music
He is survived by his wife and his children Cara Hill, Angela Daniels and her husband Justin, and Jessica Perron and her husband Travis Butts.
By his grandchildren: Elijah, Gabriel and Nathaniel Hill, Trinity and Aidan Daniels and Silas Butts, and by his siblings: Nelson, Walter, Ricky, Rita, Estelle, Cecile, and Yolie.
He was predeceased by his siblings: Marcel, Leo, Louis, Jake, Alan, Jeanne, Martha, and Rachel.
Friends may call from 4 - 6 p.m. on Friday Nov. 12, 2021 at the Curtis- Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 12 Elm St., Barton. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at St. Paul’s Church in Barton.
Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 85 St. Paul’s Lane, Barton VT 05822 or to the Glover Rescue Squad, 48 County Rd, Unit 64, West Glover, VT 05875. On-Line condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
