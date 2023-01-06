Edith Halpin, 95, of Lunenburg, Vt., passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, following a period of declining health.
Edith was born on Sept. 30, 1927, to Herbert and Mae (Fuller) Silver and lived her entire life in the Lunenburg/E. Concord area. She married Norman “Paddy” Halpin on Dec. 15, 1949, and they celebrated 47 years together.
Her favorite times were spent walking or riding the back roads, picking wild berries, picnicking and sharing time with her family. She loved gardening and her “green thumb” was evident in all the flower and vegetable gardens surrounding her home. She was an avid knitter and an accomplished seamstress who could create, alter, or mend anything as many people in the area can attest.
Edith’s Catholic faith was an important part of her life. She was an active member of St. Leo Parish in Lunenburg until its closure and then attended Gate of Heaven Parish in Lancaster. Edith was predeceased by her husband “Paddy” in 1997, her daughter Janet in 2019 and by her brothers Buddy and Billy and her sister Tootie.
She is survived by her daughter Karen, son-in-law Roland Dube, sister-in-law Jackie Scott and nieces and nephews. She was also blessed with special neighbors, John and Darlene and Dave and Kathy who have always been there for her.
Edith was very grateful to be able to remain in her own home, to look out over the Connecticut River and watch the birds in her backyard feeders.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Jan. 13, at 11 a.m. at All Saints Church, Lancaster. Reverend Britto Adaikalam, pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in the spring at Riverside Cemetery in Lunenburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for the Gate of Heaven Parish, 163 Main St., Lancaster or Caledonia Home Health and Hospice, 161 Sherman Dr., St. Johnsbury.
Arrangements are entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home, Lancaster N.H. For more information or to send an online condolence, please go to www.baileyfh.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.