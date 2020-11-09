Edith Hebard - Obituary

Edith Eldora Hebard, 87, of Barton, Vt. passed away on Nov. 1, 2020 in Newport, Vt. She was born on Feb. 17, 1933 in Johnson, Vt. to the late James and Bernice (Macomber) Duron.
Edith was raised in Johnson and during her last year of high school she attended Sacred Heart in Newport. She later attended classes to become a nurse’s aide at Fanny Allen Hospital in Winooski. She married John St. Onge of Barton and lovingly raised their family there. Edith worked at the old Newport Hospital until the family moved to Enosburg. A couple of years later she was divorced and came back to live in Barton. She trained to be an LPN and started working at North Country Hospital in 1986. She then went on to work for Maple Lane and Bel-Aire Nursing Homes. In September of 1993 she married Emery Hebard but she lost her second love a few months later due to an illness. After her retirement she cared for elders in their homes. She was a parishioner of St. Paul’s Parish for 45 years, was a Girl Scout leader, and was involved with the St. Paul’s School as a substitute teacher and later volunteered for four years as the president of the Parent Teachers Club. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 76 in Barton. She enjoyed baking, cooking, cross country skiing, swimming, gardening, and doing arts and crafts with dried flowers and cones.
She is survived by her daughter Jeanne Sicard and her husband Rick of Barton, Vt., and son Steven St. Onge of Fairfield, Vt., grandchildren Laurel and her husband Eric of Derby, Vt., Emily Rich of Bristol, Vt., Nathan Sicard and his wife Kinsley of Barton, Vt., and Andrea Miller and her husband Patrick of South Burlington, Vt., great grandchildren Caleb Grenier, Ayden Grenier, Ashton Grenier, Rachel Miller, and Lucien Sicard, sister Jean Tourville of Essex Junction, Vt., daughter-in-law Kimberley Peck of Waterbury Center, former daughter-in-law Patricia Campbell of Addison, Vt., as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her first husband John St. Onge, her second husband Emery Hebard, her son John (Jack) St. Onge, and sisters Evelyn Huard, Geraldine Cota, and Eleanor Currier.
Funeral services will be held in the spring. For those who wish, Dee Dee requested any donations in her name be made to St. Paul’s School, 54 Eastern Ave, Barton, VT 05822. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home & Cremation Service, locally family owned and operated.
