Edith May Stevens, 74, was suddenly taken from her loving children and family to go be with her love of her life Charles Stevens Sr. and her daughter Connie on Oct. 10, 2020. She was born in Brownington, Vt. to Harold and Olive Patrick on Feb. 16, 1946.
Edie and Charles raised their seven children in West Glover. They enjoyed many family and friend gatherings with the family and West Glover gang over the years. Edith worked at Ethan Allen for over 30 years. Edie enjoyed her country music and dancing. She loved spending time with her sisters; they loved their coffee but were also known to have a sip of wine or two.
She leaves behind loving children and grandchildren, Allen Stevens (Susie Cotnoir) of Coventry, Vt. and their kids Katie, Megan, Cody, and Amber, Eugene Stevens (Laurie) of Orleans, Vt. and their kids Amanda and Dan Hinton and Ashley, Edward Stevens (Sarah) of West Glover, Vt. and their kids Ella, Jillian Mathew and Desiree, Donna Keement (Vince) of Derby, Vt. and their children Josh and Ashley Keement, Lisa Draper (Rodney) of Woodbury, Vt. and their children Kaitlyn and Madison, and Charles Stevens Jr. of Cape Elizabeth, North Carolina, Great grandchildren Ben and Abigail, Hunter and Cooper, Bianca and Anthony Jr., Preslee, June, Carsyn, Braelyn Adriauna, Kingston and Kinsley, her siblings Harold, Betty, Nancy and Aldis Wright, sisters-in-law Bev, and Nancy, Brother-in-law Judson, and many different nieces, nephews and special friends.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday Oct. 15, 2020 at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road, Newport, Vt. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at Westlook Cemetery in Glover.
Memorial contributions may be made in Edith’s name to the West Glover Church, 2516 Bean Hill Road West, Glover, VT 05875, or the Orleans Emergency Unit, C/O Dot Collier, 1327 Dry Pond Road, Glover, VT 05839. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, & Cremation Service, locally family owned and operated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.