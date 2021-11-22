Edith Mitchell Obituary

In the early morning hours of November 20th, surrounded by her family, Edith Mitchell of Lyndonville, entered into eternal rest in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Edith’s 95 years of life was truly blessed and her faith in Jesus Christ was the cornerstone of her life.
Edith was the daughter of Arthur and Clara Jacques. She attended St. Johnsbury schools as well Mount St. Joseph Academy. On October 23, 1954, she married William Mitchell, Jr. and they shared 22 years together prior to his death in 1976. Edith and William made their home in Lyndonville and raised five children.
Edith lived a very active life and enjoyed many activities. She enjoyed camping, playing card games including bridge and cribbage, traveling, baking and four-wheeling. She loved her family dearly and was very proud of their accomplishments. Edith was strong in her Christian faith and was a faithful participant of bible studies, Christian Women’s groups as well as many other church functions.
Edith also had a dear friend of 20 years, Donne Harran who passed away in March 2018. They traveled as far as Nova Scotia to Louisiana, spent many hours playing cards, going on bus trips as well as four-wheeling. Donne’s family had a special place in Edith’s heart and she enjoyed being part of their family.
Edith is survived by her five children: Patricia Cross, Vermont, Annette (Boyd) Nelson, Arizona, Teresa (Bill) Stimpson, Vermont, Susan (Randy Royer), Vermont and Michael, Vermont; seven grandchildren: Shanda Cross, Hilary Martin, Miranda Mitchell, Danielle Nelson, Christopher Stimpson, Matthew Stimpson (Rebekah) and William Brosseau; ten great-grandchildren: Sara Bell, Riley Cross, Ariel Martin, Lucas Martin, Alexander Zemtseff, Aceson Zemtseff, Madison Stimpson, Maxwell Stimpson, Barrett Stimpson and Max Brosseau. She was predeceased by her sisters and brother-in-laws Marian and Adalbert Lavature, Pauline and Paul Larose, foster brother Norman Blay and brothers-in-law Gary Mitchell, Robert Mitchell, Roger Mitchell and sister-in-law Nancy Mitchell Chayer.
The family of Edith invites you to share in their celebration of her life with her beloved church family at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at The Lyndon Center Baptist Church, 65 College Road, Lyndon Center, Vt. with Pastor Joel Stoddert officiating. Burial will immediately follow at St. Elizabeth’s Cemetery, Hill Street, Lyndonville, Vt. The family request that if you wish to make a donation in memory of Edith, they are sent to the Lyndon Center Baptist Church, PO Box 447, Lyndon Center, VT. Mask will be required for all those attending services regardless of vaccination status.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at guibordfh.com
