Edith Murphy - Obituary

Edith Rita (Muise) Murphy, 93, formerly of Haverhill, N.H., died from complications of Covid-19 at the Willow Manor Nursing Home in Lowell, Mass. on Sunday, June 28, 2020.
Edith was born in Boston, Mass. on Aug. 24, 1926, the daughter of Charles Daniel and Virginia Angelina (Muise) Muise.
She married Bernard Joseph Murphy on Sept. 22, 1946. After graduating from High School she worked as a bookkeeper for Gentle’s Baking Company and later in the audio and visual department for the Ashland High School in Ashland, Mass. Along with Bernie, Edith moved to the Haverhill, N.H. area in 1985 where they operated the Westgate House Bed and Breakfast. She was a communicant of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Woodsville, N.H. Edith and Bernie were foster parents for many children over the years. She loved to cook, taking trips to the ocean, and going to visit religious sites. She had a very deep Catholic faith and was involved with church functions.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Diane Murphy Kelley on Aug. 30, 2010; a sister, Margaret Doucet; two brothers, Earl Muise and Gordon Muise; and a son-in-law, William Rediker on March 17, 2009.
She is survived by her three children, Margaret “Peggy” Gelina and husband Paul of Pepperell, Mass., Karen Rediker of South Royalton, Vt., and Bernard J. “Mickey” Murphy and wife Cynthia of Douglas, Mass.; a son-in-law, Paul Kelley of South Royalton; eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; a brother, John Muise of Oregon; and along with several nieces and nephews.
There will be no calling hours.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Bath, N.H.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
