Edna Goyette Burial

Edna Goyette passed away on July 25, 2021. Calling hours are scheduled for 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer St. in St. Johnsbury. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7 at the Saint John the Evangelist, Corpus Christi Parish Church, 49 Winter Street and a burial service at the Mount Calvary Cemetery to immediately follow.

