Edna Goyette Obituary

In loving memory of Edna Elizabeth (Labree) Goyette who passed along peacefully with family by her side on July 25 2021 at the age of 98. A resident of St. Johnsbury, Vermont; her full and well-lived life included community support, a lifelong dedication to her son Francis Henry Goyette (predeceased), her two granddaughters Marie Suzanne (Goyette) Wiese and Rita Dianne Goyette, family, and numerous friends. She will be remembered for her sense of purpose and support, her faith in God, and for her love of life that evolved around her late husband, son, granddaughters, family, and friends.
Edna was born Aug. 23, 1922 in Walden, Vermont to Henry L. Labree (predeceased) and Lena M. (O’Hearn) Labree (predeceased). She was the second child of Henry and Lena’s three children, Raymond Labree the oldest (predeceased) and Margaret (Labree) Paul the youngest (predeceased). Growing up in Walden, she attended the Danville School District and then started work at her neighbor’s contracting business as a housekeeper for 15 domiciled employees. During this time through an uncle, she met Ernest A. Goyette (predeceased) who worked at the Fairbanks-Morse Scale Company in St. Johnsbury and were married on Jan. 28, 1938. Thereafter, they had their first and only son Francis. During 1943, Edna started working for St. Johnsbury Glovers that manufactured formal ladies’ gloves. In the early 1960’s, her and Ernest built their home on Duke Street. She was employed at Glovers for 28 years before she started work during 1971 at Vermont Tap & Die Company and Northeast Tool, both a division of Vermont American in Lyndonville, Vt. She was the first woman to be hired in manufacturing at Vermont Tap & Die. After 12 years of service with Vermont American and the closure of Northeast Tool; during 1983, she worked for a food catering service in St. Johnsbury. Shortly thereafter, she worked as a Team Lead for the St. Johnsbury Hot Lunch School Program up until her retirement during 2003.
Edna had a great passion for traveling around North America with her sister, Margaret. She visited Las Vegas, Nevada seven times while enjoying the cuisine, night shows, and casinos. Other locations included touring the islands of Hawaii, white water rafting on the Colorado River, attending shows at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, attending shows at the Silver Dollar City Opera House in Branson, Missouri, and bus tours to the Botanical Gardens in both Norfolk, Virginia and Montreal, Canada.
Edna was deeply dedicated and supportive to her family and two churches, the St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Lyndonville and the Saint John the Evangelist, Corpus Christi Parish Church in St. Johnsbury. Her greatest joy was her loving son, Francis and her two loving granddaughters Marie and Rita. Edna would often say “God had forgotten her” but in reality, she was a “Divine Spark from God.” At 98 years old, she provided a great inspiration for family and friends in maintaining hope, strength, and longevity during good and challenging times. She will be deeply missed by all.
Edna had wonderful neighbors and friends for whom she was very grateful, who were always willing to assist her at any time when needed; they included Pam Moon, Jeannette Keenan, Kim Rivard, Dennis Bean, and Theresa Boulay.
Edna is survived by her granddaughter Marie and husband Keith Wiese Jr., her granddaughter Rita and partner Jeff Edgarton, Sister-in-Law Marguerite (Patoine) Labree, nieces, and nephews.
Calling hours are scheduled for 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer St. in St. Johnsbury.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7 at the Saint John the Evangelist, Corpus Christi Parish Church, 49 Winter St. and a burial service at the Mount Calvary Cemetery to immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers and as an expression of sympathy, donations and contributions can be made in memory of Edna E. Goyette’s name to: Northeast Kingdom (NEK) Council on Aging, ATTN: Kim Rivard 481 Summer Street, Suite 101, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
A special thank you to the Northeast Vermont St. Johnsbury Health and Rehabilitation Center which includes both current and former Genesis staff, Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, Sayles Funeral Home, and Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging in St. Johnsbury.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.saylesfh.com.
