Edna Sarah (nee Swartz) Dolgin Obituary

Edna Sarah (nee Swartz) Dolgin of Randolph, formerly of Chelsea, Massachusetts, St. Johnsbury, Vermont, and Battle Creek, Michigan, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 at 95 years of age. Devoted daughter of the late Louis and Sylvia (nee Kline) Swartz. Beloved wife of the late David Dolgin. Loving mother of Lawrence (Laudeceia) Dolgin, the late Bradley Elliott (surviving wife, Carmella) Dolgin, Charles Harry (Nancy) Dolgin, Louis (Faith) Dolgin. Cherished Grandmother of Saul (Christine) Dolgin, Peter D. (Laura) Johnson; Christine (Colin) Schoonover; Renato (Yahaida) DaSilva; Samantha Eve (Andrew) Isaacson; Jessica Hanna (Todd) Wheatley; Maxwell Phillip Dolgin; David, Hana, and Liah Dolgin, and Great Grandmother of Lucas and Andrew Dolgin; Jillian, Christopher, and Avery Johnson; Jeffery Aaron Carter, Sarah and Alicia Schoonover; Jonah, Noah, Maya, and Hannah Isaacson; Jordana, Norah, and Asher Wheatley; Gabriel, Natalia, and Isabella DaSilva. Dear sister of the late Harold Swartz, late Lydia (late Stanley) Phillips.
Edna was raised in Chelsea, Massachusetts, then married, moved and became a devoted community favorite while raising her boys in St. Johnsbury. She was well-known and fondly remembered for her prowess in the kitchen, passing through many delicious phases of fine foods to feed folks who still remember. Her secret? Volume! She introduced many Vermonters in the early 1960s to the splendors of pizza, turning out her own version before there was any other available in town.
She accompanied her husband David on a five-year engagement as a civilian with the U.S. Navy in Morocco in the 1970s, where she experienced many great adventures including extensive traveling in Europe and North Africa.
Upon returning to the U.S. Edna reinvented herself by getting back into the workforce for another 20 years, ultimately in U.S. government contract administration, an impressive feat after a lifetime as a homemaker.
She returned to Massachusetts and actually reunited with other “kids” from Chelsea, enjoying many years with school friends from over 50 years prior.
Edna will be missed in many sad ways, but remembered in so many more wonderful ways.
Schlossberg Family’s Chapel on the Hill in Canton, Mass. handled the arrangements for the Oct. 19 funeral.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.