Edsel Richard Bean - Obituary

Edsel Richard Bean, of St. Johnsbury, VT, was born to Fredrick and Ethel Bean on June 2, 1927 in Boynton, Quebec, Canada. The family relocated to St. Johnsbury where Edsel attended school and graduated from St. Johnsbury Trade School. While attending the Trade School, he and members of his class assisted on construction of the swimming pool located adjacent to school.
Edsel married Joyce Gaffney on June 2, 1948 and they had four children.
On December 13, 1945 Edsel enlisted in the US Army and served for two years in Paris, France performing drafting services for the temporary military graves before being sent back to the states for final burial. He also performed guard duty at Versailles.
Edsel went to work on the railroad for a time, then decide to enter into commercial construction as a carpenter, building several homes in the area. He worked his way up from carpenter to foreman and superintendent. A sampling of projects he worked on include the National Life Building in Montpelier and the last 23 bridges on the Mass Turnpike.
Deciding that traveling to jobs was not good for family life, he started his own home construction business and foundation company. After a number of years in the building business, he had an opportunity to return to railroading with the St. Jay and L.C. and then the Canadian Pacific until retiring, having worked from 1968 thru 1989. Being restless in retirement, he went to work at EHV Weidman on the green team for a while.
On December 18, 1976 Edsel married Rita Bugbee. They had a happy marriage until Rita passed away on May 6, 2019. Prior to his retirement from the railroad, they had lived in Newport, then moved back into the area.
He is survived by four sons, Steven R. Bean and wife Diane, Donald R. Bean and wife Sharon, Dennis F. Bean and wife Theresa, and Jeffery F. Bean and Roxanne Goss; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; four step-children, Mike Bugbee, Judy Harbaugh, Christine Demars, and Fred Bugbee; four siblings, Joyce Knights, Luella Garand, Elaine Bissel, and Alvin Bean; along with many relatives who reside in Canada.
Edsel was predeceased by his first wife, Joyce and his second wife, Rita; and two sisters, Geraldine Fitzgerald and Erlene Lyon.
All services for Edsel will be held privately.
Memorial contributions may be made to Canterbury Inn, c/o Eric Bauch, at 46 Cherry Street, St. Johnsbury Vt. 05819.
Edsel’s family would like to give a special recognition to Eric and Debbie Bauch, Tess Thomas and Ashley Stoddard, and Hospice.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
