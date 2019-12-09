Edson “Ned” Almond Birchard - Obituary

Edson “Ned” Almond Birchard, 88, of Lyndonville, Vt., died on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2019, in St. Johnsbury, Vt. Edson was born October 10, 1931, in Shoreham, Vt., to the late Guy and Gertrude (Nicholson) Birchard at the homestead of his grandfather, whom he was named after. He was born a twin with sister, Betsy, each weighing 1.5 pounds.
Ned graduated from Randolph High School and later from Miami University with a BS in Education and also from SUNY, Albany with a MS in Business. He served in the U.S. Navy, Korean Conflict and achieved rating of petty-officer first class. Following his return Ned married Betty Sinclair in 1955. He was a Vermont high school business teacher for 17 years and during the summers was an immigration officer. He went full-time with U.S. immigration in 1976 retiring in 1998 as U.S. immigration inspector. Soon after retirement, it was necessary that he relocate to Lyndonville where he was a caregiver to his mother and later his wife. Subsequent to his years as a teacher, he maintained an interest in education by serving on the NCUHS/NCUJHS school board and serving as chairman of the building committee and NCUJHS addition (1990). He was auditor for Orlex Government Employees Credit Union, 1980-2000 and moderator for union school district 22 (North Country) from 1995-2000. Edson had been an active member of the United Church of Newport and later in the East Burke Congregational Church where he served as Deacon, auditor and moderator. He served on the board for Area Agency on Aging and the board for Darling Inn Meal Sites, later becoming a patron of the home delivered meals. Edson was named Northeast Kingdom SENIOR OF THE YEAR in 2006.
He is survived by daughter: Susan Wells and husband, Wade, of Lyndonville; grandson: Thomas Wells and fiancé, Ali Dayton, of Roslindale, Mass.; three half brothers: Craig Birchard (Inge) and family, Howard Birchard (Sue) and Steve Birchard and family of Derby; brothers-in-law with whom he had special bonds: John Sinclair (Sherry) of Florida and James Sinclair (Jane) of Maine; a special nephew: Allen Hazen of West Virginia as well as other nieces and nephews; and cousins, Gail Schmidt (Ralph) of MA and Dean Birchard (Bonnie) of Newport.
Edson was predeceased by his wife, Betty, and his twin sister, Betsy Hazen.
Ned will be deeply missed by many. He said many times that he lived a happy fulfilled life and tried to be a caring person and contributor to life. He always was thankful for the family he was born to, the family he joined by marriage and the family he and Betty achieved.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in memory of Edson to the Darling Inn Meal Site, 76 Depot Street, Lyndonville, VT 05851 or East Burke Congregational Church, 538 VT-114, East Burke, VT 05832.
We are deeply grateful for the Lyndonville community. There are some benefits to living in a small town. There were many people that watched over my dad and would keep an eye on him and help him if needed. Also to NVRH and St. Johnsbury Health and Rehab for the compassionate and loving care.
Calling hours will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13 at Guibord-Pearsons Funeral Home, 15 Main Street in Lyndonville.
Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14th at the First Congregational Church, 52 Middle Street in Lyndonville with the Rev. Bruce Comiskey officiating. Military Honors will be observed at this time.
A private family committal will be take place at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Newport, Vt., in the springtime.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
