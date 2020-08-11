Edson P. Bagley - Obituary

Edson “Ed” Bagley of Littleton, N.H., passed away at home August 5, 2020.
His spirit will live on in the hearts of his loving wife Mariann (Whiting) Bagley, his son Michael Bagley (Littleton), his grandsons Joshua Bagley and Christopher Bagley (both of Littleton), great-grandson, Christopher Bagley Jr. (Littleton,) and Cousin Jean Lovelace (Huntsville, AL)
He was born in Truro, Massachusetts, July 24, 1935, son of Anna and James Bagley. His family relocated to Littleton in the early 1950s. He attended Littleton High School and received a diploma thru the military GED program. He enlisted in the US Army in 1953 and was in the Military Police Unit in Colorado. When he returned, he married his sweetheart Dorothy Grammo and she predeceased him in 1968 after a long battle with Cancer. Ed was raised by his Uncle Bill “Skipper” Snow and his Aunt Zerrie. They were his true parents and were very helpful with young Michael as his mother became too ill to care for him.
He worked most of his life for the Town of Littleton, at the highway department, part-time for the police department, and the majority of his work career for the Littleton Fire Department retiring in the mid 80s as 1st Deputy Chief. Throughout his life he was an avid fisherman and hunter, enjoying fishing in Maine and at Big Averill in Vt. He enjoyed teaching his son about the out-of-doors and spent a great deal of time hunting on Manns Hill and the surrounding areas. He also enjoyed having the wildlife, deer, bear, moose, and turkeys visit the backyard and was known to chase a bear with the kitchen broom back to the woods.
No services will be held at Ed’s request. In lieu of flowers donations may be forwarded to Eureka Hose Company, 230 Main Street, Littleton, NH 03561, in his memory.
