Edward Donaher - Obituary

Edward Michael Donaher, a loving and kind son, brother and friend, age 45, of Honolulu, Hawaii passed away unexpectedly in his home. He was born three weeks late on April 18, 1975 to his very patient mother Jane Liebl-Folger, and his father Michael Donaher in Manchester, N.H. He was a beautiful blue-eyed and sweet-natured baby.
At a young age Ed began videotaping and broadcasting his entire childhood, while aspiring to be the next Leon Liebl, his uncle in broadcasting whom he looked up to as a young boy. Upon attending Deans College, Ed returned to his high school alma mater to teach an audio visual class at St. Johnsbury Academy. In the year 2000 he decided to take an adventure of a lifetime and moved to Honolulu, Hawaii. For the past 20 years Ed had a career in sales that afforded him the ability to island hop on a regular basis to spend time with clients who had become great friends, and also make regular visits to his beloved uncle, Mark Liebl of Waikoloa, Hawaii.
Ed enjoyed making annual trips back to the mainland to visit his family and lifelong friends, Seth Hall of California and Sean and Jen Surat of Vermont. His visits back to New England always involved eating five-pound lobsters with his father. He most looked forward to his trips to Charlotte, N.C. where he’d see his niece and nephews, Sophia, Baylor and Conrad. He adored them and the feelings were mutual. They’ll remember most fondly his sense of humor, his love of roller coasters and his kind heart who never forgot a birthday. Ten-plus trips were made to Hawaii by his mother, sister and brother-in-law. Ed was always the ultimate tour guide and so many treasured memories were made on those trips.
Ed is survived by his mother and step-father Wayne Folger of Cornelius, N.C., his father and step-mother Leslie Donaher of Weare, N.H., his little sister Abby Sexton, her husband David Sexton and their three children of Charlotte, N.C. Ed was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Conrad and Charlotte Liebl of Dodge City, Kansas and his paternal grandparents, Edward and Marilyn Donaher of New Boston, N.H.
Ed was known as a loving, caring and supportive friend, always ready to help and do anything he could to make their lives better. In remembrance of his kind spirit, and in honor of all the work he did for unprivileged children in Hawaii, a donation in his memory can be given to Toys for Tots this holiday season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.