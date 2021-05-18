Edward Donald Goodwin, age 68, of Cross Cut Road, West Burke, Vt., passed peacefully at his home Sunday, May 16, 2021, with his family by him following complications of COVID-19.
Ed was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on April 6, 1953, son to the late Donald and Hazel (Amidon) Goodwin. He grew up in Sutton where he went to school and graduated from Lyndon Institute in the Class of 1971. Three years later he married his sweetheart, Pauline (Pierce) and then shared the next 47 years. They eventually made their home in W. Burke, which he helped to build, and later put those same skills to use assisting both his sisters, Sandra, in building her home and later in remodeling Sharon’s home. Ed worked as a machinist for Northeast Tool and later as custodian for Lyndon Institute and North Country Union High School. Edward and Pauline enjoyed taking the pop-up camper over the years as the kids were growing up. They traveled across Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine and to New York where Ausable Chasms was a big favorite. He enjoyed woodworking, hunting and fishing, especially Lake Willoughby, which was a prime spot for Ed. Mostly he just enjoyed spending time with his family. That’s where his heart was.
Survivors include his wife: Pauline Goodwin of West Burke, Vt.; two sons: Jason Goodwin, his wife, Kristy, and their children, Kylie Goodwin and Derek and Lindsay Holbrook, of Waterford, Vt. and Donald Goodwin, his partner, Jami Willey, and their children, Haylee, Hannah, and Harper, of West Burke; a daughter-in-law: Heather Goodwin and children, Bethany and Gabrielle Goodwin and Wayne Wesner, of Lyndonville, Vt.; two sisters: Sharon Goodwin of Sutton, Vt., and Sandra Stone and husband, Gordon, of Sutton, Vt.; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was predeceased by a son: Edward Donald Goodwin, II; two brothers: David and Russell Goodwin; and his parents: Donald and Hazel Goodwin.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the family home.
There will be no calling hours.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
