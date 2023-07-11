Edward F. Young, Jr. Obituary

Edward F. Young, Jr., 96 years young of Woodsville, N.H. died peacefully in his home on July 7, 2023.
He was born on Jan. 27, 1927, to Edward F. Young, Sr. and Sarah (Park) Young in Lyndon, Vt., the youngest of 12 children. He grew up in Lyndon, graduating from Lyndon Graded School and Lyndon Institute where he was a member of the National Honor Society.
He volunteered for the United States Navy during World War II at the age of 17. He was an aviation storekeeper and gunner aboard the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Sicily, serving on the carrier’s “Shake Down” cruise. During his service on the carrier, he served in the Pacific and Atlantic oceans, traveling through the Panama Canal.
He was honorably discharged in July of 1946 and was very proud of his WWII service, joining the VFW and becoming a Lifetime Member.
He returned to Vermont after his service, graduating from Burlington Business College with a degree in Accounting and Business Administration. He worked as an accountant and office manager for C-H Goss Company in St. Johnsbury, and then served as the store manager for Hovey’s Shops Department Store in Woodsville, N.H. until he retired after 35 years. During his years in Woodsville, he served as President of the Woodsville/Wells River Rotary Club and the Woodsville Downtown Merchants Association. He was a lifetime member of the Lyndon Institute Alumni Association and the Lyndon Historical Society. He also joined Crescent #66 F&AM Masonic Lodge, Lyndonville, Vt. in 1950, remaining a member for over 50 years.
He drove three different race cars in the late 1940s, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, wild berrying, gardening, cribbage, camping and time at the lake with family.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Earlene Young, daughter Lynn Rhoads and husband Ted, granddaughter Melanie Rhoads, great-grandson Benjamin Elliott, and many extended family members.
He is predeceased by his brother George Young, sisters Elizabeth Somers, Pauline Reed, and Rubie Labay, as well as his half-sisters and half-brothers, and his great-grandsons Samuel Elliott and Andrew Elliott.
There will be no calling hours. A service will be held on July 18, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Ricker Funeral Home, 1 Birch St., Woodsville, N.H. with burial to follow in the Pine Grove Cemetery in Woodsville, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Horse Meadow Senior Center, 91 Horse Meadow Road, North Haverhill, NH 03774.
