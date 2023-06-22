Edward Francis Senecal Obituary

Edward Francis Senecal, 92, originally of St. Johnsbury, Vt. and Bow, N.H. passed away on June 13, 2023. He was born on Dec. 13, 1930, in Rutland, Vermont. Edward was a devoted family man who loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was always a gentleman who consistently put his family above all else.
Edward graduated from Mount St Joseph High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1952-1954. He was proud of his military associations and often spoke of his time in the Army. After his military service, he pursued a career in banking that spanned over 40 years. He started in Rutland, moved to Barre, and finally settled in St. Johnsbury, Vt., where he remained a consistent part of the community.
Edward had several hobbies, including reading books about the Civil War and World War II, doing puzzles and games, and most importantly, playing golf. He traveled around New England with a group of friends, playing several different courses. He was a longtime member of the St. Johnsbury Country Club and scored his hole-in-one in July 2003.
Edward is survived by his children, Rick Senecal and his wife Tana of Spring, Texas, Sharon Carlson and her husband Doug of South Burlington, Vt., Jim Senecal and his wife Celeste of Yarmouth, Maine, and Teri Knight and her husband Jim of Bow, N.H. along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by three sisters, Yvonne, Carolyn and Eileen as well as three brothers Donald, Daniel and Tom. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley (Pulsipher) Senecal, who passed away at an early age, his sister Verna, and two grandchildren, Sarah and Philip. After losing Shirley, he found a wonderful and loving companion in Janice Morrill, who also predeceased him.
A funeral service will be held at St. Dominic’s Church in Proctor, Vt., on June 26, 2023, at 11 a.m. Edward will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.