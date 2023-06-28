Edward George DeMaio Obituary

Edward George DeMaio passed away peacefully and with dignity on June 27, 2023 at his home in Kirby after a prolonged illness.
Ted (or Teddy, as he was affectionately known by his family), was born in New Haven, Conn. on March 3, 1949 to James and Domenica DeMaio of Oxford, Conn. Besides his wife Aimee, Ted is survived by his sister, Joy Tranquilli, six nieces and nephews, numerous grand nieces and nephews and many, many cousins. He was predeceased by his brothers James and Thomas DeMaio and sister May Galuzzy.
Ted grew up in a restaurant family (The Oxford House) and learned some funky culinary skills such as deboning a whole chicken while leaving it in one piece. His happiest memories, though, were of spending time each summer with his grandparents Emidio and Luigia Cipollini’s near Hobson Street Beach in East Haven, Conn.
Ted attended high school in Oxford, Conn. and went on to receive his FAA Certification as an Airframe and PowerPlant Mechanic after graduating with honors from Harvard Ellis Tech in 1972. He met his future wife Aimee in 1978 after they both started working at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in Middleton, Conn. After moving to the Northeast Kingdom with her in 1982, Ted was employed at a variety of jobs including salad dressing batcher at Maple Grove, ASA screener for NECKA Alcohol & Drug Services and as a retail associate at both Aubuchon’s in St. Johnsbury and most recently Lowe’s in Littleton.
Ted also served his town for many years as First Constable, Animal Control Officer and on the Town Planning Board.
For those who knew and loved him, Ted will be remembered for his kindness, compassion and comedic wit at telling puns and jokes. He knew literally hundreds of them and enjoyed making his family and friends laugh. He was also a great help to his wife, Aimee, who worked as a teacher and bird rehabilitator. He will be missed by all, and as he would have liked to have put it, “He Pasta Way.”
There will be no calling hours or services at this time. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at saylesfh.com
