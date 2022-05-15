Edward George ‘Eddie’ Keene Obituary

Edward George ‘Eddie’ Keene, 67 of East Hardwick passed away suddenly May 12, 2022, at the home of his daughter in Irasburg, following a brief illness.
He was born Aug. 31, 1954, in Hardwick; the son of Everette L and Theresa M (Fisk) Keene. Eddie attended school in East Hardwick, Hardwick Academy, and graduated from Hazen Union High School in the class of 1972. Following his education, Eddie worked in the family businesses of mobile homes and logging alongside his father and uncle. He had also been employed by Donald Mercier in building construction, painted with Dana Brochu, and was lastly an employee of over 25 years for the Town of Greensboro road crew, where he recently retired.
Eddie played many rolls in the local community including sexton of the Sanborn Cemetery in East Hardwick, maintaining the East Hardwick water supply, and longtime member of the Hardwick Zoning Board. Spending time with his children and grandchildren meant the world to him. Growing up with annual family trips to the Lubec, Maine area, which he continued with his children. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and cheering on many Hazen Union sports games. Eddie spent most summer nights working on race cars and watching races with his son and good friends. Organizing race and basketball pools was something he also looked forward to.
He is survived by his three children: Ashley Alexander of St. Johnsbury, Aubrey Keene and Micheal Durocher of Irasburg, Aren Keene and Ashley Racine of Danville. Eight grandchildren: Riley Alexander, Alexis Alexander, Kaydence Menard, Bradeigh Durocher, Averie Durocher, Dakota Durocher, Hailey Durocher; and a new granddaughter soon to be born to Aren and Ashley; former spouse, Kimberly Merriam of Walden; three sisters: Barbara ‘Barb’ Keene and Jill Keene, both of East Hardwick, and Brenda Beaupre of Hardwick; along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by an infant son, Anthony Keene and a sister Pamela ‘Pam’ Harshman.
Visiting hours will be held from 6-8 p.m., on Saturday, June 4, at Northern Vermont Funeral Home, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick.
Graveside Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, 2022, in the Sanborn Cemetery in East Hardwick with Rev. Ernest Machia, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Hazen Union Sports Program, P.O. Box 368, Hardwick, Vermont 05843 or to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 54 Farr Avenue, Morrisville, Vermont 05661.
Online condolences are welcomed at: nothernvermontfuneralservcie.com
