Edward J. Pechalonis, 96 passed away on April 15, 2021. A graveside service will take place on May 15, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Westlook Cemetery in Glover, Vt. Anyone that has a classic car, hot rod, and newer models are welcome to be in a processional cruise to Glover with Ed’s family to his final resting place. Meet at the Bandstand Park , Lyndonville, Vt. at 11:30 that morning.
