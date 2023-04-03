Edward Joseph Trahan Obituary

Edward Joseph Trahan, 80, of Littleton, N.H. passed away peacefully with his family surrounding him on March 24, 2023, to join the party animals and great friends and family above.
He was born June 19, 1942, in Manchester, N.H., but quickly was brought home with his twin brother, Everett, to Littleton, N.H. to reside on Hilltop Farm with his parents, Edward and Gertrude. He married his wife, Barbara, on Oct. 10, 1975, and spent 47 years of life with her. They had five children and were blessed with 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Edward joined the Army in 1962 on the “buddy” system with Albert and Jimmy. After his time in Hawaii, he moved to Las Vegas and did flatwork. He moved back to New Hampshire where he was employed with Lemieux Construction. In 1983, he joined his partners, Colin and Bo, in North Country Concrete, where he worked until retirement. During “retirement,” he worked for George Dean Enterprise, Stockley Trucking, Federated Auto Parts, and Commander at American Legion Post #68 to keep busy and social with Littleton. He was hard worker and honest man that was downright tough and never gave up. He truly lived a life worth living and could play a mean air guitar to any AC/DC song! He was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Gertrude, and his twin brother, Everett.
He leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Barbara. Children Patrick, Michael, Devon (wife Dawn), Barry (wife Diana), and Kristi (husband Corey). His sisters Carol Merchant, Patricia McPherson, and sister-in-law, Debra Miller. He also is survived by nieces, nephews, and 27 foster siblings.
A special thank you to Dr. Swaroopa Yerrabothala at Norris Cotton Cancer Center and the entire staff at Dartmouth Hitchcock Center and Littleton Regional Healthcare. Also a giant thank you to Federated Auto Parts and American Legion Family Post #68 for the continued care and support for the man that was tougher than…
There will be no formal services, but a Summer Celebration will take place at their home on Paper Road on June 17, 2023. Donations can be made to American Legion Post #68 in his name, 2400 St. Johnsbury Road, Littleton, NH, 03561. To offer your condolences to the family please visit www.rossfuneral.com
