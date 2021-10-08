Edward M. Letson Obituary

Edward M. Letson, 85, passed away at his home in Littleton, N.H., on Oct. 3, 2021, from natural causes. He was born on Dec. 17, 1935, in Manchester, N.H., to John and Priscilla (Lambert) Letson. He was predeceased by his first wife, Susan K. Letson. Ed is dearly loved by his wife Paula, his brother Geoffrey and his wife Sandra of (Wilmington, N.C.); daughter Gwendolyn of (Bethlehem, N.H.); and four sons, Andrew and his partner Ellen of Littleton, N.H.; John and his wife Tammy of Lancaster, N.H.; James and his wife Kelly of Breckenridge, Colo.; and Scott and his wife Kristi of West Lebanon, N.H. He enjoyed spending time with his seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, who learned many of life’s joys and skills from their gentle and warm grandpa. Throughout his life, whether they were his nieces and nephews or his many friends and colleagues, his impact upon them was always a positive one.
His accomplishments were many. Ed was a multi-sport athlete at Lebanon High School (N.H.) and a graduate of Kimball Union Academy (N.H.). His natural ability in sport led him from Lebanon, N.H., to Western State College in Gunnison, Colo., and eventually to becoming a member of the 1960 US Olympic Team competing in Nordic combined.
Ed’s teaching and ski coaching career started in Leadville, Colorado, and continued for 21 years at Littleton High School (N.H.), where he taught Earth Science and coached the varsity Nordic ski team. As Paula recalled, Ed’s Nordic knowledge and experience brought them together when she asked him to teach her cross-country skiing. In 1980, he was honored by being asked to participate as a course official at the Lake Placid Olympics.
Ed was a lifelong avid outdoorsman. His passions included fishing; hunting; boating; family camping at Hermit Island, Maine; cycling; and hiking. Ed was a conservationist. He was a member and a president of the Ammonoosuc Chapter of Trout Unlimited and also actively involved in the Connecticut River Watershed Council. His other interests included cooking (Ed’s bread), gardening, canning, the NE Patriots, coin collecting, and geology. Not without an indoor sport in which to compete, Ed’s Monday night poker was a highlight of the week.
Ed will be remembered by his grandchildren for his playful personality and his excitement to share knowledge with them, especially in the garden. He will be remembered by all who knew him as a man of integrity with many talents and abilities. A role-model for many, he was always a quiet spoken gentleman who put others before himself.
A friends and family gathering will be held at the Ross Funeral Home on West Main Street, Littleton, N.H., on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 p.m. with Rev. Curtis E. Metzger officiating. Those desiring to make a donation in his memory may do so to a conservation organization of their choice.
To offer your condolences to the family please visit www.rossfuneral.com .
