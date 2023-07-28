Edward “Puppy” Coulstring Obituary

Edward “Puppy” Coulstring, 65, unexpectedly passed away on March 20, 2023 in Melbourne, Florida. Ed was born on May 23, 1957 in Hanson, Massachusetts to the late Edward Sr. and Eva Coulstring.
In Ed’s adolescence, he found passion in guitar, muscle cars, playing football, and boxing. Ed attended Whitman-Hanson High School until he turned 16, when he left school to work for his father. Ed then enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1976, where he served his country until 1978. Ed also boxed during the time he served.
Ed returned to Massachusetts for several years, but spent the majority of his life in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, where he made his home. He worked in construction and truck driving, along with other job titles throughout his life. He was known as a hardworking man, but was first and foremost a family man. As a cub scout leader, baseball coach, and his three sons biggest fan it was clear that he found joy in spending time with his boys, and later his grandchildren. Between Ed’s sleep-walking antics and elaborate Christmas lighting, the 10-point buck will always be remembered with laughter and joy.
Not only did Ed love his children, he became the proudest grandfather of eight grandchildren. He could always be found with the grandkids enjoying the beach, around the campfire, teaching them to drive the lawnmower, collecting golf balls on the golf course, or making fried Oreos.
When you weren’t sure where Ed was, you could find him whittling in his woodshed, fishing, four wheeling, snowmobiling, camping, taking pride in his perfectly maintained lawn, or finding peace in the great outdoors. In Ed’s retired life he traveled south with his beloved wife, Paula and dog, Dora. He spent time living life in the moment, enjoying the sandy warm beaches, sunsets, and rides in his golf cart. Paula and Ed loved hiking, playing mini golf, and spending time around a fire or camping with family and friends. Ed will always be remembered as an always-joking, hard-working, living-life-to-the-fullest man of love and family.
Ed is survived by his wife Paula; his four sisters and brother; his sons; Eddie, Nick, and Ernie along with his daughters-in-law; Anne and Amy. His seven grandchildren; Aja, Aly, Jake, Kasey, Jack, Abby, and Jameson, along with a multitude of extended family. Ed was predeceased by his father and mother Ed and Eva, his sister Cindy, his two daughters-in-law Kim and Chris, and his granddaughter Cameron.
A celebration of life will be held in Bethlehem, N.H. on Aug. 5, 2023. Please contact either of the following numbers for details regarding celebration of life: 603-545-7232 or 603-991-6328.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.