Edward Randall Obituary

Edward A. Randall 73, of Sheffield, Vt., passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 31, 2021.
He was born on Jan. 6, 1948, in Barton, Vt., to Francine Worster and Elbert Randall.
Edward served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam as Crew Chief Specialist Class 5 and was the recipient of the Distinguished Flying Cross.
He is survived by his wife Joyce E. Randall and her children; as well as nine grandchildren; a sister Mary Sutherland of Montana; and he leaves a St. Johnsbury High School Academy Football teammate and friend Mike Parker of St. Johnsbury.
He is predeceased by his Father Elbert Randall and Mother Francine, also by a nephew John Parker.
A military honors graveside service and prayer will be held at the Peacham Vermont Corner Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Sunday Aug. 22, 2021.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
