Edward Shusta Obituary

St. Johnsbury, VT (05819)

Today

Mostly cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snowfall around one inch.