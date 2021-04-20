Edward Shusta Obituary

Edward B. Shusta, age 56, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., died at the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital on Saturday, April 17, 2021, following a month-long decline battling cancer.
Eddie was born in Norwich, Conn., on March 3, 1965, son to Robert Edward Shusta and Irma Mae Newella Rist. He was raised and educated in St. Johnsbury and worked as a carpenter & landscaper as well as a mechanic. Eddie was truly a Jack-of-all-Trades who loved tearing things apart that others would say cannot be fixed, and he loved the challenge. He enjoyed gardening, cooking and crocheting, having made many blankets over the years. Eddie was too young to go and will be dearly missed.
Eddie is survived by his mother, Irma Rist, of St. Johnsbury, a son: Eddie J. Shusta in Hadley, N.Y., his sister: Melissa Talatinian of St. Johnsbury, brother: Jesse Shusta of Greenville, Texas, three grandchildren: Eddie, Jr., Hannah and Lexi Ann-Marie, nieces and nephews: Jessie “Thorn” Shusta, Aspen Shusta and Kristen Talatinian. He was predeceased by his father: Robert.
There will be no calling hours or services at this time.
Memorial donations may be made to any cancer research or animal rescue of your choosing.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.