Edward W. Westman Obituary

Ed Westman, 105, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 27, 2022. Ed was born in 1917 in Philadelphia.
He graduated from Girard College, a private boarding school for fatherless boys in 1935. Ed pursued a career in data processing starting with his first job at Philco Radio. He served in the Navy as Chief Petty Officer during World War II, then entered the Civil Service after the war. During his spare time, he sold mutual funds, studied for a time at Philadelphia College of the Bible, and preached occasionally as a layman. Ed retired from Civil Service in 1975, moving to Center Haverhill, N.H. in 1976. He worked in data processing at Dartmouth College for two years. He also did a short stint selling men’s clothing at Campions in Hanover.
Following these occupations, Ed retired to a life pursuing his ongoing passion for driving hither, thither and yon. During his final years he served as an Elder at the Sugar Hill Community Church in Sugar Hill.
He was predeceased by his wife, Esther, is survived by his son, Timothy and his wife Faith. A private graveside service will be conducted in the spring of 2023. Any memorial should be sent to Grace to You, P.O. Box 4000, Panorama City, CA 91412, gty.org.
In addition to the above, a Celebration of Life will be held at the Sugar Hill Community Church, Rt. 117 in Sugar Hill on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at 11 a.m.
