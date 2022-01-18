Edwin P. Webbley Obituary

Vermont lost an educator and a storyteller when Edwin P. Webbley died on Sept. 29, 2021. He was a man who laughed, read, loved, felt, thought, and wrote deeply; he fished, played football, wrestled, taught. As fond of quoting J. Wellington Wimpy as of Seamus Heaney, Wendell Berry, Chaucer.
As are we all, he was flawed certainly, but in a Shakespearean way. He allowed himself to be manipulated by the women he loved, despite the unhappiness it often brought about. He had many titles and responsibilities, but “Coach” seems to have lasted longest. “Father” was too short, and he was finding fulfillment in “Papa.” He was married four times to three different women, fathered a daughter, and raised a son.
He relished his roots in rural Vermont, in its landscapes both wild and village, and left a swath of appreciation for the work he did in schools. He saw athletics as the manifestation of a sound mind in a strong body. He served in six public schools for over 35 years as a teacher coach, parent, department chair, principal. In each position, he left a string of students who saw his involvement with them as life shaping. He was a practitioner of the doctrine of multiple chances.
In retirement, he was devastated by the loss of the two most important women in his life: his first and last wife, and his daughter. Megan’s loss prompted him to pen an obituary illuminating and disparaging the impacts of removing children from the lives of drug dependent women. Initially published in Seven Days, the letter and its impact appeared in national—even international—publications. He maintained as close ties as possible to his four grandchildren.
Among the legion of former students, colleagues, and friends, Ed leaves his brother Ken, son Michael Henderson, and beloved grandchildren: Logan Cash Clements Darah, Quinton Webbley, Angelina Thibeault, Jackson Finnley Michael Ringey and the Ringey siblings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.