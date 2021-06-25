Edwina Patricia Dewey Cowles - Obituary

Edwina Patricia Dewey Cowles, “Pat,” of Littleton, N.H., passed away peacefully at home June 23, 2021, surrounded by loved ones, at the age of 89. Born on Feb. 26, 1932, in Suffern, N.Y. She married Don on August 7, 1954, and together they moved to Littleton, N.H., in 1968.
Pat received her teacher’s certification from Plymouth State College and was a member of Nu Sigma Chi sorority. Pat taught at the Bethlehem Elementary School for 20 years, retiring in 1991, after which she was a trustee of the Littleton Library for years. She loved entertaining, cooking, knitting, and shenanigans with her friends.
Pat was predeceased by 2 sisters, Eileen, Sheila, her loving husband Don Sr. and son Don Jr.
Pat leaves behind her sister, Jackie Rogers of Greensboro, Vt., daughter in-law Janan Cowles of Cornville, Maine, Son, Timothy and Kimberly Cowles of Franconia, daughter, Cathleen and Gary Potter of Littleton, Grandchildren, Alisha, Amanda, Donald lll, Anne, Tucker, Julia and Caitlin, Great-grandchildren; Noah, Shelby, Mason, Violet, Brady, Mike, Nick, Austin, and Isabella. Extended family includes the Campbell clan, Anna May Roux, Sadie Millen and many more still with us and many who left us too soon.
A Celebration of Life will be held on June 29, 2021, at the All Saints Episcopal Church 35 School St Littleton. Burial will be at a future date. The family would also like to thank North Country Home Health and Hospice and her neighbors for the kindness care provided to her over the years.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Pat’s memory to the Littleton Library.
Pat says, “if you want to make God laugh … tell him your plans”
