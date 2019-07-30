Eileen I. Easterbrooks Coulter - Obituary

Eileen I. Easterbrooks Coulter, 73, of Whitefield Road, Dalton, N.H., died at her home Sunday evening, July 21, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Coulter was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on November 16, 1945, the daughter of Guy and Colleen (Dunn) Easterbrooks. Growing up in Lyndonville she attended the one room Pudding Hill School and was a 1963 graduate of Lyndon Institute. She attended college in Northampton, Mass., where she acquired a degree in bookkeeping. On July 2, 1966, she married Dean A. Coulter Sr. and together they have shared 53 loving years of marriage.
Eileen was a former bookkeeper at Littleton Chevrolet and Wells River Chevrolet. She was also a department manager at Littleton Stamp and Coin. She was a huge Boston Red Sox fan and she loved brook trout fishing, cookouts, family gatherings, reading and knitting. She knit socks at Christmas for every member of the family along with making homemade chocolates and cinnamon rolls.
Surviving family members include her husband Dean; her children, Dean Jr., Debbie C. (husband Darren) Peavey, and Richard (fiancé Debra Barnard). Her grandchildren: Quentin and Gracie Peavey, Dakota and Dylan Coulter, and Brooke, Christina, Rebecca and Wyatt Coulter. Her great-grandchildren: Payton, Colton and Aiyannah. A sister Elsie (husband Robert) Lawrence, a brother Robert (wife Laurie) Easterbrooks, and a brother-in-law Lawrence Coulter Sr. (wife Helen), and many nieces and nephews, many great and great-great nieces and nephews and several cousins. She was predeceased by her parents and a son Mark.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made to the Dalton Rescue Squad or the Dalton Fire Department. The family has requested no flowers please.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home in Lancaster. Please go to www.baileyfh.net for more information or to send an online condolence
