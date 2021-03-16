Eileen Mitchell - Obituary

Eileen Lueen Mitchell, 81, born in Concord, Vt., passed away peacefully on Feb. 27, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Elmer Mitchell of 62 years, her parents, Herman Ivan Davis and Sabre (Mae Wyman) Davis, brothers Robert and Donald Davis. She is survived by her daughter Bobbi Mitchell and three sons, Donald, wife Marilyn; Ronald, wife Marcie; Daniel, wife Mary. She was blessed with the opportunity to help raise Tabitha Ann Mitchell and loved her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Eileen held down the home front while her husband was deployed overseas for five tours. During that time she was actively involved in raising her four children as a den mother and a girl scout leader. She was a realtor and had a long career in retail culminating in her retirement after 30 years from the Tandy Corporation.
She was a devoted volunteer at North Hills Medical City and a faithful member of Friendship Baptist Church.
She will be missed dearly by her loved ones. Services pending.
