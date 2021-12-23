Eileen Sue Blackbird Obituary

Eileen Sue Blackbird passed away in Ocean Springs, MS on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at the age of 61.
Eileen is predeceased by her father Dallas Harmon, her mother Betty Brown and her brother Bruce Harmon. She is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Jennifer Guy and her husband Jesse Guy, as well as her brother, Randy Harmon.
Eileen was born in Tawas, Mich. on February 14, 1960. She graduated from Alcona High School in 1979 and went on to work as a school bus driver for over 20 years.
Eileen enjoyed the beach, reading books, playing card games and anything to do with butterflies. She traveled a lot and loved Maine, Mackinac Island, Holland and Germany the most. She will be remembered for her strength, determination, motherly demeanor and her incredible sense of humor.
There will be a celebration of life for Eileen with date and time to be determined after the holidays. Flowers and memories can be shared at https://www.holderwellsfuneralhome.com/m/obituaries/Eileen-Blackbird/Memories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.