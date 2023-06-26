Eileen Ward Obituary

Eileen Ward passed away at the age of 75, peacefully at home in Monroe, N.H., after years living with Alzheimer’s. Eileen was born in St. Johnsbury on April 23, 1948, to Phil and Mae Astle. She lived in St. Johnsbury Center until second grade then her family moved to West Danville on Joes’ Pond.
Eileen is survived by her husband Terry Ward, a brother Paul from West Danville and sister Marsha from Part Angeles, Washington, and cousins (special cousin Vinny) and a niece Emily and Nephews Nathan and Jesse, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Gerry and Carol Laflamme.
After graduating from Danville High School in 1966, Eileen went to hair dressing school in Burlington and then started working in St. Johnsbury. She later bought the shop and worked for many years. After that, Eileen worked as a para in Barnet and later as a substitute teacher in Barnet and Monroe.
Eileen married Terry Ward from Monroe on May 18, 1973 and then moved into their new home that they shared for more than 50 years.
Eileen enjoyed traveling with her husband, which she was able to do quite extensively. Some of her trips were to Australia, New Zealand, Hawaii, many south Pacific Island, France, and Great Britain.
Eileen was a wonderful gardener with great flower beds that took many hours to keep looking mostly weed free.
The people at North Country Home Health and Hospice were so caring and comforting for Eileen in her final days. A mere thank you seems hardly adequate. Also, many thanks to everyone who offered words of support.
There will be a service and celebration of life later in the summer.
She will be greatly missed by her husband of 50 years, family and friends.
Donations in her name may be made to North Country Home Health and Hospice, 536 Cottage St., Littleton NH 03561.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville will be in charge of arrangements.
