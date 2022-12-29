Elaine Barbara Hayes Garrison Obituary

Elaine Barbara Hayes Garrison, born in St. Johnsbury, Vt. on April 7, 1936, the only daughter to Marjorie Hayes and William Lilly, graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy class of 1954 and went on to study nursing in Springfield, Mass.
There she met her future husband who she married and divorced twice, Nathan S. Garrison Jr. They had three children together, Steven, Patricia, and Susan.
In 1969 she moved back to St. Johnsbury, Vt. with her children and began her work as the office manager for Dr. James T. Bailey and remained there for 15 years where she made a positive impact on the lives of all his patients.
Later in life, Elaine began her dream job of working at the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum and as a docent in the art gallery where she was able to indulge in her passion for books, art and history. That love knew no bounds.
But nothing was more important to her than her family. She took great pride in every accomplishment of her children and grandchildren. Many sleepovers filled with love, popcorn and peanut butter toast made memories that will last a lifetime. She loved them all dearly.
While life threw many obstacles in her path, Elaine always approached life with beauty, grace and dignity. Elaine was a strong and independent woman who was well ahead of her time. She will be deeply missed.
Elaine is survived by her children, Steven Garrison and wife Lori, Patricia Garrison, Susan Goodhue and husband William; grandchildren, Bill Goodhue and wife Meghan, Kirsten Ash and husband Ian, Gretchen Garrison and partner Dan Sarfde, Patrick Colby and fiancé Lea Deuterio Irving; great-grandchildren, Griffin, Cooper, Wyatt, Carter and Claire.
