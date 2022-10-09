Elaine Barbara Sargent Obituary

Elaine Barbara Sargent, 69, of Route 114 in East Burke, Vt., passed at her home surrounded by her beloved family on Thursday evening, Oct. 6, 2022, following a short battle with cancer.
Elaine was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on March 4, 1953, daughter to the late Sidney William and Barbara Catherine (Mitchell) Chamberlain. She was raised and educated in Lyndonville graduating from Lyndon Institute in the Class of 1971. On Feb. 6, 1971, she married Larry H. Sargent Sr. and have shared 51 years of marriage and built their family home in East Burke. Elaine worked as a paraprofessional in many of the local schools including Burke Town School, Lyndon Institute, Newark Street School and Miller’s Run. She tutored many students as well, taking it upon herself to see that some she knew personally received her help to graduate, despite their initial objections.
Her family was everything to her, without question, enjoying anything that they were into, be it her kids or the grandkids. She followed all their games across the state and over borders. Elaine liked baseball, football, field hockey and ice hockey was #1 in her book. Camping and visits to Wells, Maine, to see the ocean were regular occurrences.
Fridays were a special day to her as she had her grandson, Griffin. She and Larry would spend time with him whether it might be shooting targets, fishing, setting traps or just talking.
Elaine is survived by her loving husband, Larry, Sr. of E. Burke, her children: Larry, Jr. and wife, Karen, of Lyndonville, Melynda Miller and husband, Herb, Jr., of E. Burke, Melyssa Whitcomb and husband, Eddie, of E. Burke, Eric Sargent and companion, Danielle Pelow, of St. Johnsbury, her daughter-in-law: Amanda Sargent, of Lyndonville, seven grandchildren: Katelyn Declet (Francisco), Deryck Colburn (Katelyn Burgess) Dylan Miller (Allie Beliveau), Parker Whitcomb, Lilyan Miller, Logan Miller, Griffin Sargent, her sister: Jane Ladue of Hinesburg, her mother-in-law: Thelma Tower of E. Burke , two sisters-in-law: Linda Harran and husband, Frank, of Mary Esther, Fla., Kim Downing and husband, Paul, of Kirby, Vt., and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by four siblings: Little Sidney Chamberlain, Durwood Chamberlain, Judy Freeto, Diane Griffith and brother-in-law Paul Tower.
There will be no calling hours or servicesat this time per her request.
Memorial donations may be made to Northeast Kingdom Cancer Action Network (NEKCan), PO Box 4415 Saint Johnsbury, VT 05819.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.