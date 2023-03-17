Elaine C. Metcalf Obituary

Elaine C. Metcalf, born May 5th, 1943, passed away peacefully, with her husband by her side, on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023 at St. Johnsbury Health and Rehab.
She is survived by her husband, Cecil R. Metcalf Jr., three sisters, Barbara Pope, who lives in California, Carol Fitzgibbon in Oregon, and Christine Stava, currently in Italy, as well as her son, Robert B. Rathbone, of Cabot, and grandson, David C. Rathbone.
Elaine was born in Ware, Massachucetts. She was the eldest daughter of William and Caroline (Robak) Churma. She went to Catholic School for her elementary grades then graduated from Ware High School in 1962. Soon after that, at age 19, she met and married Robert A. Rathbone (deceased 2005). They had a son Robert B. Rathbone, and she decided to settle in in Marshfield, Vt. after the divorce.
In 1972, she and Cecil Metcalf, started a relationship, which would last 50 wonderful years. They built a home from the ground up in Cabot, where they resided.
On Oct. 9, 2016, Elaine had a massive stroke, and the next 6½ years were spent fighting the health problems associated with that, but she and Cecil never lost their love for each other.
There was about a year and a half after the stroke that she did make some progress, but after falling, and breaking her hip, she needed more intensive care than what could be provided at home, and spent her last 1,248 days of her life at St. Johnsbury Health and Rehab. The last year of that was under Hospice care, and Cecil went to visit her almost every afternoon to spend time with Elaine.
Elaine had many interests and passions in life. Everyone she touched came out for the better.
No doubt she had a green thumb, and she grew an incredible garden every summer. She loved to travel, and went to Italy or the Caribbean almost every spring.
Painting, cooking and sewing were things she loved to do. She was incredibly talented and ‘crafty’… she could make something beautiful from something as simple as a rock or piece of driftwood.
The last 20 years before she retired she was a rural mail carrier in Cabot, and later, Plainfield. She loved that job and took great pride in it.
Elaine was predeceased by her parents, William and Caroline Chumura both of Ware, Mass.
I want give a special thanks to St. Johnsbury Health and Rehab and Dr. Mary Ready and her nurses from Caledonia Home Health and Hospice. All of the great staff at St. Johnsbury Health and Rehab. A special thanks to DesGrosillers Funeral home to their prompt and courteous service.
A celebration of Elaine’s life as of now is in the planning stage, but will be announced when plans are made in the spring.
